Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $50.38

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares in the company, valued at $409,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,306,013.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,336.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock worth $89,533,319. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLX opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

