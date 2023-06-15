Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $18.28

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

