Analysts Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $25.40

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

SMART Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SGH stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $194,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Stories

