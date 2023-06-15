Analyzing Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Rating) and Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Imaging and Neogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medical Imaging alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.12 Neogen $720.73 million 5.82 $48.31 million $0.04 485.00

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Imaging. Medical Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Neogen 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medical Imaging and Neogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Neogen has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neogen is more favorable than Medical Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Imaging and Neogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Imaging N/A N/A N/A Neogen -1.87% 4.64% 3.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neogen beats Medical Imaging on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Imaging

(Get Rating)

Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated an independent diagnostic imaging facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania; and three diagnostic centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Diagnostic Imaging International Corp. and changed its name to Medical Imaging Corp. in July 2014. Medical Imaging Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed producers and processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and veterinary vaccines. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.