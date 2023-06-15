Analyzing NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $57.25 million 0.44 -$850,000.00 ($0.21) -10.69 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.10 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.74

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NetSol Technologies and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies -4.48% -5.12% -3.55% NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats NextPlat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital comprising Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

