Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,137.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,137.50 ($39.26).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.67) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,564 ($32.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,460.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,905.44. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($46.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Insider Activity
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
