Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Cut by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.