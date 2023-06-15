Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

