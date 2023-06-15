Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Up 7.8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.08. 259,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 367,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Appian Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

