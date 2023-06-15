Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $183.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

