Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

