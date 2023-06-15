Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

