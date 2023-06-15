Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Applied UV

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

