Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $131.05 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $131.05 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00012213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

