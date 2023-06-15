Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.63.

NYSE AWI opened at $69.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

