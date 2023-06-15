Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 2.9% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.64 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

