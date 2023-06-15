Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $1.95 Million in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. First Trust International IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FPXI opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.