Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ILCB opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $786.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

