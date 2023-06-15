Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $316,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

