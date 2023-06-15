Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New $999,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $61.34.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

