Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1,605.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

