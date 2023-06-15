Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,882,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

