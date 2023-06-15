Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,795 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 345.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

ISCG opened at $40.98 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

