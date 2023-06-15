Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after buying an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

