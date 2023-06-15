Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

