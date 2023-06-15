Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in PPL by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.86 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

