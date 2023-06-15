Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

