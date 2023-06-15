Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 25.6% in May

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Astronics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

