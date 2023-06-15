Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 32.3% in May

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auddia Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Auddia has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get Auddia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auddia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.