Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Aura Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

