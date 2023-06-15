Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Performance

AURCW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.