Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,105,938 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.