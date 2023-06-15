Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of ADP opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

