AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Buys $522,180.12 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

AZO opened at $2,399.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,571.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,697.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.