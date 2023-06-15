Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.05

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Avante Logixx Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

In other Avante Logixx news, Director Daniel Argiros acquired 100,000 shares of Avante Logixx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,870.00. Insiders own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

