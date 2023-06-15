Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

