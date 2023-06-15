B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.39 on July 31st

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 374.88 ($4.69) on Thursday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 280.06 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 376 ($4.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 316.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 316.11. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £4,953 ($6,197.45). Insiders own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.