Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Up 7.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.15. 937,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 427,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 419,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,560.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 419,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,560.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $921,596. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $12,500,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 510,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after buying an additional 501,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

