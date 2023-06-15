Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance
Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
