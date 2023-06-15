Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

