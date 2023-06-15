Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

