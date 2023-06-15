Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0035.

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

