Bank of America Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $38.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

