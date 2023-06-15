Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

