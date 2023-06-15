Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

