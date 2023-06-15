Bank of America Increases HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $220.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.22.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. HEICO has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in HEICO by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.