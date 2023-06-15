Bank of America Increases Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $91.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

NTLA opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

