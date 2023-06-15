Bank of America Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $29.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $1,416,579 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

