Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

