Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON BMD opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.45 million, a P/E ratio of -356.25 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.87. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.90).
About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
