Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on September 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.60. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Baronsmead Venture Trust alerts:

About Baronsmead Venture Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.