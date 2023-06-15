Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on September 8th

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.60. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
Read More
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
- Wall Street Sees $500 in Netflix’s Coming Attractions
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.